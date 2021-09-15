Advertisement

Britney Spears says goodbye to Instagram

This comes two weeks ahead of a court hearing that could determine whether or not Britney...
This comes two weeks ahead of a court hearing that could determine whether or not Britney Spears remains in her court-ordered conservatorship.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Britney Spears deleted her Instagram on Tuesday, just two days after she announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

According to a source close to the singer, the move was Britney Spears’ decision, and she had wanted to delete the account for some time now.

This comes two weeks ahead of a court hearing that could determine whether or not Britney Spears remains in her court-ordered conservatorship.

That conservatorship has lasted 13 years, overseen by her father, Jamie Spears.

Earlier this month, Jamie Spears filed a petition to end the conservatorship, citing his daughter’s expressed desire to have it ended.

Britney Spears also said she wanted to charge her father with conservatorship abuse.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is expanding its operations in the area with a $154 million...
Thermo Fisher expanding in Pitt County, adding 290 jobs
Ty’mire Tyson
Police searching for missing teen visiting Winterville
Survey breaks down biggest reasons why people remain unvaccinated
Survey breaks down why North Carolinians aren’t getting vaccinated
Police asked drivers to avoid the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Dickinson Avenue.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Busy Greenville intersection partially reopens after gas leak
Plane emergency lands in Morehead City (Morehead City public information officer Alize Proisy)
UPDATE: Deputies identify pilot in Morehead City emergency landing

Latest News

FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla.,...
Surfside land swap for Florida condo collapse site rejected
The North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Audit: NCDOT spent less than planned, but risks remain
The Charlotte Division of the FBI is launching the advertising campaign across North Carolina...
FBI campaign to raise hate crime awareness in North Carolina
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend returned from road trip without her, is uncooperative, police say