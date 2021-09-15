Audit: NCDOT spent less than planned, but risks remain

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A state performance audit says North Carolina’s Department of Transportation spent less than anticipated during the second half of 2020.

But State Auditor Beth Wood’s office says DOT hadn’t carried out key recommendations from last year’s audit, which found several hundred million dollars in overspending.

So in their latest review, the auditors say it “was largely due to chance” that DOT didn’t overspend last year, and that as a result, it remains at risk for future overages.

DOT Secretary Eric Boyette agreed with this week’s audit findings, and says his department is now applying the previous recommendations.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.