Armed drug trafficker gets more than 10 years in prison

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A Maple Hill man was sentenced Tuesday to 126 months in prison.

Markel Brown was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and 500 grams or more of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

According to court documents and evidence presented in court, on August 13, 2019, police were tipped that Brown was returning from Atlanta with a large amount of drugs with the intent to distribute them in Eastern North Carolina.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a Robeson County deputy stopped Brown’s car and found more than a kilogram of cocaine and a .22-caliber handgun with altered serial numbers.

We’re told Brown also had $8,992 on him.

Law enforcement discovered in its investigation of Brown that he was selling heroin, cocaine and fentanyl in the Maple Hill area.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Brown was responsible for distributing more than one and a half kilograms of cocaine, 380 grams of heroin, 79 grams of a heroin/fentanyl mixture, and 70 grams of methamphetamine between December 2018 and September 2019.

The attorney’s office also said on October 24, 2020, while detained, Brown punched a detention officer several times in the head when the officer tried to seize alcohol Brown had in his cell.

