UPDATE: Deputies identify pilot in Morehead City emergency landing

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have identified a pilot who made an emergency landing in Morehead City on Monday.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said that Ethan Calhoun, of Amarillo, Texas, landed in a field behind Blair Farms near County Club Road.

Calhoun was not injured in the landing.

WITN has reached out to the F.A.A. for more information.

