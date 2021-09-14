Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Busy Greenville intersection closed by gas leak

Police are asking that drivers avoid the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Dickinson...
Police are asking that drivers avoid the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Dickinson Avenue.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A major intersection in Greenville has been shut down due to a natural gas leak.

Police are asking that drivers avoid the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Dickinson Avenue.

Greenville Utilities is on the scene, along with Greenville Fire/Rescue and Greenville police.

Police expect the intersection to be closed for several hours in all directions.

Stay with WITN-TV and WITN.com for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron Harris-Brooks, Jorese Howard
POLICE: Toddler dies, four-year-old hospitalized after ingesting drugs in Nash County home
Jamarcus Patterson
Greenville man charged with armed robbery of ECU student on campus
Alexander Pridgen
Man gets 15 months for vandalizing federal building during Floyd protest
Authorities: 2 workers at eastern North Carolina plant die
Survey breaks down biggest reasons why people remain unvaccinated
Survey breaks down why North Carolinians aren’t getting vaccinated

Latest News

A Silver Alert was issued for 74-year-old Gabreil Aubouin.
Silver Alert canceled for Dare County man
Onslow County is seeking state help as COVID-19 is impacting EMS workers.
Three more COVID-19 deaths in Onslow County; new record set for daily cases
The official data and track of Tropical Storm Nicholas as of the 11 a.m. update (9-14).
Nicholas deteriorates quickly over Texas
Nicholas Update
Hurricane Nicholas dumps rain on Texas Coast