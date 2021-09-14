TRAFFIC ALERT: Busy Greenville intersection closed by gas leak
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A major intersection in Greenville has been shut down due to a natural gas leak.
Police are asking that drivers avoid the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Dickinson Avenue.
Greenville Utilities is on the scene, along with Greenville Fire/Rescue and Greenville police.
Police expect the intersection to be closed for several hours in all directions.
