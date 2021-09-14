Advertisement

Three years after Hurricane Florence and New Bern is still rebuilding

(WITN)
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - It has been three years since Hurricane Florence made landfall and work is still being done to rebuild homes damaged in the storm.

Craven County resident Belinda Mewborn knows firsthand what it is like to not be able to stay in your home.

“You don’t get to feel too sad because the roof is gone because you’re alive and you’re thankful, but it was horrible.”

Belinda Mewborn, Craven County resident

The Craven County Disaster Recovery Alliance recently finished work to Mewborn’s home. However, the alliance says they’re currently accessing over 500 clients who still have damage.

“This is still a very real storm, people aren’t recovered, efforts are ongoing.”

Kristy Kulbert, Craven County disaster recovery alliance director

Kulbert explained that for many. recovery isn’t a quick process, as contractors can be hard to find and work is expensive.

“That’s what they’ve all been dealing with is just battling that financial aspect and potentially the housing piece of having a safe place to stay,” she said.

Mewborn waited close to three years before her home was complete.

“I have to be honest, I did lose a little bit of faith. It gets hard when you’re seeing the same thing day after day.”

Belinda Mewborn

Now, a before and after picture hangs on her wall as a reminder of what they’ve overcome.

“At the end of the day I still have my family, and I might not have the things I think I should have, but I have the things that really count.”

Belinda Mewborn

