Three more COVID-19 deaths in Onslow County; new record set for daily cases

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County continues to be hit hard by the Delta variant with three more deaths and a new record for daily cases.

The county says those three deaths have happened since Monday, and two of those deaths were from people under the age of 65.

On Monday, Onslow County had 451 new cases of COVID-19, the highest number since the pandemic began last year.

The old record was 360 new cases, set just a month ago. The record before that was 278 on January 5th.

Onslow County has now seen 210 people died from the virus.

All three brands of the vaccine continue to be available on a walk-in basis at the Onslow County Health Department.

