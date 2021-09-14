Thermo Fisher expanding in Pitt County, adding 290 jobs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Nearly 300 jobs are coming to Pitt County following an announcement by the governor’s office.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is expanding its operations in the area with a $154 million investment and 290 jobs, according to Governor Roy Cooper’s office.

The company said the multi-million dollar investment will expand its pharmaceutical manufacturing operations in Greenville.

Average annual salaries are anticipated to be around 50% higher than Pitt County’s overall average annual wage of $42,801, according to a news release.

We’re told the positions are anticipated to bring $19.2 million of annual payroll growth to the region.

“Thermo Fisher’s exciting announcement underscores North Carolina’s global reputation as a prime location for life sciences companies to operate,” said Governor Cooper in a press release. “With our skilled workforce, strong industry collaboration and an innovative business climate, this decision proves, yet again, that North Carolina’s biotechnology sector is thriving statewide.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.