Advertisement

Thermo Fisher expanding in Pitt County, adding 290 jobs

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is expanding its operations in the area with a $154 million...
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is expanding its operations in the area with a $154 million investment.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Nearly 300 jobs are coming to Pitt County following an announcement by the governor’s office.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is expanding its operations in the area with a $154 million investment and 290 jobs, according to Governor Roy Cooper’s office.

The company said the multi-million dollar investment will expand its pharmaceutical manufacturing operations in Greenville.

Average annual salaries are anticipated to be around 50% higher than Pitt County’s overall average annual wage of $42,801, according to a news release.

We’re told the positions are anticipated to bring $19.2 million of annual payroll growth to the region.

“Thermo Fisher’s exciting announcement underscores North Carolina’s global reputation as a prime location for life sciences companies to operate,” said Governor Cooper in a press release. “With our skilled workforce, strong industry collaboration and an innovative business climate, this decision proves, yet again, that North Carolina’s biotechnology sector is thriving statewide.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron Harris-Brooks, Jorese Howard
POLICE: Toddler dies, four-year-old hospitalized after ingesting drugs in Nash County home
Jamarcus Patterson
Greenville man charged with armed robbery of ECU student on campus
Alexander Pridgen
Man gets 15 months for vandalizing federal building during Floyd protest
Survey breaks down biggest reasons why people remain unvaccinated
Survey breaks down why North Carolinians aren’t getting vaccinated
Plane emergency lands in Morehead City (Morehead City public information officer Alize Proisy)
Small plane makes emergency landing in Morehead City

Latest News

Police are asking that drivers avoid the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Dickinson...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Busy Greenville intersection closed by gas leak
A Silver Alert was issued for 74-year-old Gabreil Aubouin.
Silver Alert canceled for Dare County man
Onslow County is seeking state help as COVID-19 is impacting EMS workers.
Three more COVID-19 deaths in Onslow County; new record set for daily cases
The official data and track of Tropical Storm Nicholas as of the 11 a.m. update (9-14).
Nicholas deteriorates quickly over Texas