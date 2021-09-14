Silver Alert issued for Dare County man

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a man who was last seen in Virginia and may be headed to the Outer Banks.

The sheriff’s office is looking for 74-year-old Gabreil Aubouin. He is 5′8″, about 150 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt with a moon design and shorts. A photo is not available at this time.

Deputies say he was last seen leaving Herndon, Virginia on Sunday. They believe he might be headed to Wilmington or his home in Kill Devil Hills. Officials say he might be in a 2011 blue Lexus with the North Carolina license plate OBX75253.

If you know where he is, call Detective M. Sherrod at (252) 473-3444.

