DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Part of NC-111 in Duplin County is closed in both directions Tuesday for road work.

Department of Transportation officials say the road will be closed in both directions southeast of Beulaville near Arthur Sloan Road to replace a cross line.

The road closed around 8 a.m. and is expected to reopen by 5 p.m.

