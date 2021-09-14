Advertisement

Onslow County Schools reporting eight COVID-19 clusters

Swansboro Middle School is among 8 identified as having COVID-19 clusters.
Swansboro Middle School is among 8 identified as having COVID-19 clusters.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several schools in Onslow County are reporting several clusters of COVID-19.

The Onslow County School System said that the health department notified them of the clusters at eight schools.

A cluster is defined by state health officials as a minimum of 5 cases with symptom onset or initial positive test results within a 14-day period and a probably common linkage between cases.

SchoolsCOVID-19 Cluster Cases
Sand Ridge Elementary15
Swansboro Elementary13
Stateside Elementary16
Hunters Creek Middle12
Swansboro Middle33
Trexler Middle10
Richlands High16
Southwest High9

The system said that the cases at Southwest High were identified prior to the start of the school semester.

