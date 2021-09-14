Onslow County Schools reporting eight COVID-19 clusters
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several schools in Onslow County are reporting several clusters of COVID-19.
The Onslow County School System said that the health department notified them of the clusters at eight schools.
A cluster is defined by state health officials as a minimum of 5 cases with symptom onset or initial positive test results within a 14-day period and a probably common linkage between cases.
|Schools
|COVID-19 Cluster Cases
|Sand Ridge Elementary
|15
|Swansboro Elementary
|13
|Stateside Elementary
|16
|Hunters Creek Middle
|12
|Swansboro Middle
|33
|Trexler Middle
|10
|Richlands High
|16
|Southwest High
|9
The system said that the cases at Southwest High were identified prior to the start of the school semester.
