Onslow County Schools reporting eight COVID-19 clusters

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several schools in Onslow County are reporting several clusters of COVID-19.

The Onslow County School System said that the health department notified them of the clusters at eight schools.

A cluster is defined by state health officials as a minimum of 5 cases with symptom onset or initial positive test results within a 14-day period and a probably common linkage between cases.

Schools COVID-19 Cluster Cases Sand Ridge Elementary 15 Swansboro Elementary 13 Stateside Elementary 16 Hunters Creek Middle 12 Swansboro Middle 33 Trexler Middle 10 Richlands High 16 Southwest High 9

The system said that the cases at Southwest High were identified prior to the start of the school semester.

