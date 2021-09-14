Ocracoke passenger ferry service sees popular results

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WITN) - Surveys revealed that the Ocracoke Express passenger ferry service was very popular in its third season.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, 16,594 people got onto the Ocracoke Express this summer.

The season began on July 21 and ended on Labor Day, and allowed riders to skip the longer ferry waits that are common with cars on board.

The Ocracoke Express also allowed passengers to ride directly between Hatteras and Ocracoke Village.

According to the Department of Transportation, the service served an average of 213 passengers a day, more than double the 97 a day of 2020.

