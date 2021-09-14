Advertisement

North Carolina Museum of Art launches art event at ECU

Great books program
Great books program(great books program)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Fans of books and art will be pleased with the event at East Carolina University this week.

The North Carolina Museum of Art and Harriot College’s Great Books program are holding an interactive art event Wednesday in the ECU Sculpture Garden.

The event, titled “You are the River,” is edited by Helena Feder and will unveil a new sculpture at 7:30 p.m. between Joyner Library and Mendenhall.

The reception will include hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine. Books will be available to buy.

Tickets are limited. Anyone interested should visit this link to purchase theirs today.

