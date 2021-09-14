Advertisement

Nicholas deteriorates quickly over Texas

The system is expected to fall to depression strength this afternoon
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After making landfall last night as a category 1 hurricane, Nicholas has seen its wind speeds fall steadily over the last 12 hours. NHC forecasts point towards tropical depression strength later this evening, if not sooner. Rainfall continues to be the main concern for Houston and the surrounding Texas coastline. Despite the weakening winds, Nicholas will still bring plenty of rain to Louisiana over the next 72 hours, with the system set to stall right along the western side of the Mississippi River. We will likely dodge Nicholas’s moisture here in Eastern N.C. thanks in part to a late week cold front.

The official data and track of Tropical Storm Nicholas as of the 11 a.m. update (9-14).
The official data and track of Tropical Storm Nicholas as of the 11 a.m. update (9-14).(WITN Weather)

The National Hurricane Center is watching for possible tropical development over the Southwestern Atlantic later this week. The area is given a 50% chance for a tropical depression to form within the next 5 days. We need to watch this area closely this week as it will move close to our coastline by Thursday and Friday. Odette is the next name on the list of tropical storm and hurricane names.

