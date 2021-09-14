Advertisement

NCEL 09-13-21

NCEL 09-13-21
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked to put out a fire at a home in Greenville on Saturday.
Greenville house fire ruled accidental, Greenville Fire/Rescue say
Greenville Police investigate shooting outside Waffle House
ECU student center
ECU Police arrests suspect in early morning armed robbery
Authorities: 2 workers at eastern North Carolina plant die
Kameron Harris-Brooks, Jorese Howard
POLICE: Toddler dies, four-year-old hospitalized after ingesting drugs in Nash County home

Latest News

NCEL 09-13-21
Powerball 09-13-21
Nicholas Update
Hurricane Nicholas dumps rain on Texas Coast
Harold Bright Jr. has announced that he is running for Beaufort County sheriff as an independent.
Bright launches campaign for Beaufort County Sheriff