Man wanted for theft of gold from Jacksonville Mall store

Suspect wanted for Jacksonville Mall theft (Jacksonville Public Safety)
Suspect wanted for Jacksonville Mall theft (Jacksonville Public Safety)(Jacksonville Public Safety)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A suspect is wanted in Jacksonville for a felony theft investigation.

Public safety officials say on Tuesday, a man tried on an $1,800 gold chain and pendant from the Gold Valley kiosk at the Jacksonville Mall, and then ran out of the mall wearing it.

The suspect is described by Jacksonville Public Safety as a black man, late teens or early 20s, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with an average build and short twisted hairstyle.

He was seen fleeing the mall in a white tank top, purple pants with white stripes on the sides and white shoes.

Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to contact Jacksonville Police Department Detective Ashley Gilley at 910-938-6407 or agilley@jacksonvillenc.gov, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

