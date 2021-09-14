Load of soybeans spills onto U.S. 17

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A dump truck filled with soybeans crashed Monday and ended up on its side.

Officials say the driver of the truck was uninjured.

The spill occurred at the intersection of Ocean Highway and Wiggins Road in Winfall, North Carolina.

Winfall firefighters and a local farmer used shovels and a loader construction vehicle to clear the roadway of the soybeans.

Winfall Fire Chief Corey Stallings stated that the responders and farmers that helped with the mess were able to salvage about 98 percent of the beans that spilled.

NC State Highway Patrol is currently investigating the incident.

