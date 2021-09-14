Advertisement

Lenoir County schools receive lifesaving kits

By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Schools across Lenoir County are now better prepared for a health emergency.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office presented bleeding control kits to each school, both public and private, in the county.

Each kit consists of eight units that can be used to help stop bleeding in emergencies such as a school shooting or an accident in shop class.

Each kit cost $900.00 and was paid for by a grant from the Governor’s Crime Commission.

South Lenoir High School Principal Elizabeth Pierce says, “Anytime something can happen but we hope it doesn’t. But with the classes we offer it is good to have it on hand.”

North Lenoir High School Principal Gil Respess says, “With all of the classes we have, P.E. classes, shop classes, It gives you a good peace of mind if something does happen you have something you can respond quickly with.”

EMS workers have already trained more than 730 school employees on how to use the kits.

Overall, 19 kits were handed out around the county.

