Jones County man sentenced to 115 months for December shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A man from Jones County was sentenced today to more than nine years in prison for attempted murder.

William Horton Jr. was charged for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon which he used to assault with the intent to murder a victim.

According to court documents, Horton shot another man outside a gas station near Pollocksville last December. The victim survived.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said a search of Horton’s home found the gun used to assault the victim, as well as another gun and ammo.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney David Fitzgerald prosecuted the case.

