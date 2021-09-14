Advertisement

Jones County man sentenced to 115 months for December shooting

(Source: Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A man from Jones County was sentenced today to more than nine years in prison for attempted murder.

William Horton Jr. was charged for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon which he used to assault with the intent to murder a victim.

According to court documents, Horton shot another man outside a gas station near Pollocksville last December. The victim survived.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said a search of Horton’s home found the gun used to assault the victim, as well as another gun and ammo.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney David Fitzgerald prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron Harris-Brooks, Jorese Howard
POLICE: Toddler dies, four-year-old hospitalized after ingesting drugs in Nash County home
Jamarcus Patterson
Greenville man charged with armed robbery of ECU student on campus
Survey breaks down biggest reasons why people remain unvaccinated
Survey breaks down why North Carolinians aren’t getting vaccinated
Alexander Pridgen
Man gets 15 months for vandalizing federal building during Floyd protest
Plane emergency lands in Morehead City (Morehead City public information officer Alize Proisy)
Small plane makes emergency landing in Morehead City

Latest News

ECU reporting four more dorms with COVID-19 clusters
Ty’mire Tyson (Winterville Police Department)
Boy goes missing from Winterville home
Brandon Bannerman (Onslow County Sheriff's Office)
Jacksonville man arrested for August shooting
The official data and track of Tropical Storm Nicholas as of the 11 a.m. update (9-14).
Nicholas deteriorates quickly over Texas