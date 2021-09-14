Advertisement

Jacksonville man arrested for August shooting

Brandon Bannerman (Onslow County Sheriff's Office)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man was arrested Friday for shooting an acquaintance after an argument, deputies say.

Brandon Bannerman was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury, assault by pointing a gun, attempted robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to Onslow Memorial Hospital on August 31 after a report that a man was shot.

Deputies learned the victim tried to flee Bannerman after their argument, but was shot, and then taken to the hospital by a friend.

The victim was then transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, and is expected to recover from his injuries, according to police.

Bannerman is being held at the Onslow County Detention Center under a $270,000 bond, awaiting his first court appearance.

