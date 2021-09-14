Advertisement

Former 49ers, Saints LB Parys Haralson dies at age 37

Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, has died.
Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, has died.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, has died. He was 37.

The 49ers announced Haralson’s death. No details were provided.

Haralson also served as San Francisco’s director of player engagement for two years.

He played college ball at Tennessee before he was selected by San Francisco in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL draft.

He was a two-time captain for the Volunteers and finished with 21 sacks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked to put out a fire at a home in Greenville on Saturday.
Greenville house fire ruled accidental, Greenville Fire/Rescue say
Greenville Police investigate shooting outside Waffle House
ECU student center
ECU Police arrests suspect in early morning armed robbery
Authorities: 2 workers at eastern North Carolina plant die
Kameron Harris-Brooks, Jorese Howard
POLICE: Toddler dies, four-year-old hospitalized after ingesting drugs in Nash County home

Latest News

Billie Eilish attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Rihanna dazzle at Met Gala
NCEL 09-13-21
The City of Corpus Christi's Emergency Operations Center organized sandbag giveaways to help...
Nicholas strengthens to hurricane ahead of Texas landfall
Powerball 09-13-21
Nicholas Update
Hurricane Nicholas dumps rain on Texas Coast