ECU reporting four more COVID-19 clusters

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Four more clusters have been identified on the campus of East Carolina University.

The university says three of those clusters are at sororities, while the fourth is listed as Mail Services.

ECU said there are five cases at Sigma Sigma Sigma, eight cases at Alpha Delta Pi, and five cases at Alpha Omicron Pi. The university said there were six cases at the mail facility.

There have now been seventeen COVID-19 clusters on the ECU campus so far this semester.

Last week, ECU reported clusters at two dorms and another within the ECU volleyball team.

On September 3rd, the university said there were eight clusters at various dorms and two more at dorms on September 1st.

