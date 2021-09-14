Advertisement

Bright launches campaign for Beaufort County Sheriff

Harold Bright Jr. has announced that he is running for Beaufort County sheriff as an independent.
Harold Bright Jr. has announced that he is running for Beaufort County sheriff as an independent.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Another candidate has announced his plans to run for a local county sheriff’s office.

Harold Bright Junior of Chocowinity announced he plans to run as an independent in the Beaufort County Sheriffs race next year.

Bright says he has over 29 years of law-enforcement experience with both the New Bern and River Bend Police Departments and currently with the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office. He currently serves as a school resource officer in Pamlico County and says putting deputies in schools and building relationships is a priority of his.

He also says he wants to reduce drug related crimes in the county, and build strong relationships with local leaders.

Bright says, “We rely hard on our commissioners to help us. I just think there needs to be a stronger bridge between us, our department and the Beaufort County Commissioners.”

Bright joins a field of candidates that include Republican incumbent Ernie Coleman and Scott Hammonds as well as Democrat Corey Rogerson.

Campaign signs for Petre Franks can be seen around the county as well.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked to put out a fire at a home in Greenville on Saturday.
Greenville house fire ruled accidental, Greenville Fire/Rescue say
Greenville Police investigate shooting outside Waffle House
ECU student center
ECU Police arrests suspect in early morning armed robbery
Authorities: 2 workers at eastern North Carolina plant die
Kameron Harris-Brooks, Jorese Howard
POLICE: Toddler dies, four-year-old hospitalized after ingesting drugs in Nash County home

Latest News

NCEL 09-13-21
Powerball 09-13-21
Nicholas Update
Hurricane Nicholas dumps rain on Texas Coast
WITN
Experts warn public to protect against the flu this fall