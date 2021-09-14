Bright launches campaign for Beaufort County Sheriff

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Another candidate has announced his plans to run for a local county sheriff’s office.

Harold Bright Junior of Chocowinity announced he plans to run as an independent in the Beaufort County Sheriffs race next year.

Bright says he has over 29 years of law-enforcement experience with both the New Bern and River Bend Police Departments and currently with the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office. He currently serves as a school resource officer in Pamlico County and says putting deputies in schools and building relationships is a priority of his.

He also says he wants to reduce drug related crimes in the county, and build strong relationships with local leaders.

Bright says, “We rely hard on our commissioners to help us. I just think there needs to be a stronger bridge between us, our department and the Beaufort County Commissioners.”

Bright joins a field of candidates that include Republican incumbent Ernie Coleman and Scott Hammonds as well as Democrat Corey Rogerson.

Campaign signs for Petre Franks can be seen around the county as well.

