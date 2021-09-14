Advertisement

Boy goes missing from Winterville home

Ty’mire Tyson (Winterville Police Department)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A boy visiting Winterville for a couple days went missing last weekend.

Police say 15-year-old Ty’mire Tyson, originally from Tarboro, was visiting the town when at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday, he disappeared.

Tyson has ties to the Greenville and Pitt County area, according to Winterville Police.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and white in color shoes. Tyson is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact the Winterville Police Department at 252-215-2403.

