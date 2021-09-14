Belhaven residents recall Hurricane Florence devastation

BELHAVEN, N.C. (WITN) - On the third anniversary of Hurricane Florence making landfall along our state’s coast, residents of one small town say they’ve been able to rebound bigger and better from the flooding.

Three years ago the town of Belhaven in Beaufort County saw the Pungo River overflow its banks and several feet of water flood the downtown area. Today the area has largely been rebuilt, and several business owners tell us there are new investments in the area.

Long-time resident and business owner Neal O’Neal says the town has experienced flooding on many occasions over the years and many residents are committed to the town’s future.

O’Neal says “Belhaven, we are very resilient. The businesses downtown, the citizens of the town as you can see right now with all the construction going on up and down Pamlico Street and Main Street. Just build it bigger and stronger.”

O’Neal says he has his fingers crossed for no storms this year.

