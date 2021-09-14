Advertisement

Belhaven residents recall Hurricane Florence devastation

belhaven rebuilding
belhaven rebuilding(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELHAVEN, N.C. (WITN) - On the third anniversary of Hurricane Florence making landfall along our state’s coast, residents of one small town say they’ve been able to rebound bigger and better from the flooding.

Three years ago the town of Belhaven in Beaufort County saw the Pungo River overflow its banks and several feet of water flood the downtown area. Today the area has largely been rebuilt, and several business owners tell us there are new investments in the area.

Long-time resident and business owner Neal O’Neal says the town has experienced flooding on many occasions over the years and many residents are committed to the town’s future.

O’Neal says “Belhaven, we are very resilient. The businesses downtown, the citizens of the town as you can see right now with all the construction going on up and down Pamlico Street and Main Street. Just build it bigger and stronger.”

O’Neal says he has his fingers crossed for no storms this year.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron Harris-Brooks, Jorese Howard
POLICE: Toddler dies, four-year-old hospitalized after ingesting drugs in Nash County home
Jamarcus Patterson
Greenville man charged with armed robbery of ECU student on campus
Survey breaks down biggest reasons why people remain unvaccinated
Survey breaks down why North Carolinians aren’t getting vaccinated
Alexander Pridgen
Man gets 15 months for vandalizing federal building during Floyd protest
Plane emergency lands in Morehead City (Morehead City public information officer Alize Proisy)
Small plane makes emergency landing in Morehead City

Latest News

bleeding control kits
Lenoir County schools receive lifesaving kits
The accident tied up a busy highway on Monday.
Load of soybeans spills onto U.S. 17
Great books program
North Carolina Museum of Art launches art event at ECU
Swansboro Middle School is among 8 identified as having COVID-19 clusters.
Onslow County Schools reporting eight COVID-19 clusters