Wildfire smoke creates haze over ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As wildfires continue to be scattered through the United States this wildfire season, ENC is once again seeing a murky haze across our sky. Fires in New Mexico and Oklahoma are additionally contributing to the haze specifically here in Eastern Carolina. While no advisories have been issued, those with breathing conditions should limit their outdoor time Monday and Tuesday due to the smoke in our air.

Wildfire smoke should thin for ENC Tuesday PM (WITN Weather)

This smoke can create vibrant sunrises and sunsets due to the scattering of light off of the smoke itself. If you would like to share your photography with the First Alert Weather Team, you can submit to CarolinaCamera.tv.

Murky smoke filters out the sun in ENC (WITN Weather)

