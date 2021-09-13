Wildfire smoke creates haze over ENC
No current advisories for ENC
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As wildfires continue to be scattered through the United States this wildfire season, ENC is once again seeing a murky haze across our sky. Fires in New Mexico and Oklahoma are additionally contributing to the haze specifically here in Eastern Carolina. While no advisories have been issued, those with breathing conditions should limit their outdoor time Monday and Tuesday due to the smoke in our air.
This smoke can create vibrant sunrises and sunsets due to the scattering of light off of the smoke itself. If you would like to share your photography with the First Alert Weather Team, you can submit to CarolinaCamera.tv.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.