Visitor restrictions go into effect at Halifax County Health Department

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Visitor restrictions will go into effect at the Halifax County Health Department because of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

All visits to the clinic will be limited to one patient and one parent or guardian accompanying anyone under the age of 18. Visitors who accompany a patient to the clinic will be required to stay in their cars.

The change will be effective until further notice.

