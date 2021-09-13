Advertisement

Visitor restrictions go into effect at Halifax County Health Department

Halifax County Health Department
Halifax County Health Department
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Visitor restrictions will go into effect at the Halifax County Health Department because of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

All visits to the clinic will be limited to one patient and one parent or guardian accompanying anyone under the age of 18. Visitors who accompany a patient to the clinic will be required to stay in their cars.

The change will be effective until further notice.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

