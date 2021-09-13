GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tuesday marks three years since Hurricane Florence made landfall along North Carolina’s coast.

On Sept. 14, 2018, Florence came ashore as a Category 1 hurricane near Wrightsville Beach, and dumped as much as 30 inches of rain in some places.

Florence caused extensive damage to homes and infrastructure in a large portion of the state, and some residents continue recovery efforts today.

“Craven County is grateful for all the outside help we have received. What most people don’t know is that work is still ongoing. CCDRA works closely with Habitat for Humanity, Baptist on a Mission and several other nationwide disaster recovery groups. There is also the work we are doing with the County to make sure the people of Craven County are prepared for the next storm.”

More than $2 billion in federal and state assistance has been distributed to survivors and communities to aid in recovery efforts.

During the storm, crews completed more than 5,000 rescues and evacuations, as 15,000 people needed emergency shelter.

Among the hardest hit, were Duplin County and Trenton as the Trent and Cape Fear Rivers crested at record levels, brining severe flooding to the area.

New Bern was another hard-hit area in the East as flood waters from the Neuse River lifted concrete bear statues and floated them down the streets, while businesses were damaged as Hurricane Florence ripped through the city.

A total of 44 people died as a result of Hurricane Florence.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.