Advertisement

Tuesday marks three years since Hurricane Florence made landfall

Tuesday marks three years since Hurricane Florence made landfall along our coast.
Tuesday marks three years since Hurricane Florence made landfall along our coast.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tuesday marks three years since Hurricane Florence made landfall along North Carolina’s coast.

On Sept. 14, 2018, Florence came ashore as a Category 1 hurricane near Wrightsville Beach, and dumped as much as 30 inches of rain in some places.

Florence caused extensive damage to homes and infrastructure in a large portion of the state, and some residents continue recovery efforts today.

More than $2 billion in federal and state assistance has been distributed to survivors and communities to aid in recovery efforts.

During the storm, crews completed more than 5,000 rescues and evacuations, as 15,000 people needed emergency shelter.

Among the hardest hit, were Duplin County and Trenton as the Trent and Cape Fear Rivers crested at record levels, brining severe flooding to the area.

New Bern was another hard-hit area in the East as flood waters from the Neuse River lifted concrete bear statues and floated them down the streets, while businesses were damaged as Hurricane Florence ripped through the city.

A total of 44 people died as a result of Hurricane Florence.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked to put out a fire at a home in Greenville on Saturday.
Greenville house fire ruled accidental, Greenville Fire/Rescue say
Greenville Police investigate shooting outside Waffle House
ECU student center
ECU Police arrests suspect in early morning armed robbery
Nicholas
Tropical Storm Nicholas forecast to drench coastal Texas and Louisiana
Authorities: 2 workers at eastern North Carolina plant die

Latest News

The official data and track of Tropical Storm Nicholas as of the 5 a.m. update (9-13).
Tropical Storm Nicholas heading towards Houston
Fort Raleigh National Historic Site
Search begins in North Carolina for new clues in America’s oldest unsolved mystery
Jamarcus Patterson
Greenville man charged with armed robbery of ECU student on campus
Kameron Harris-Brooks, Jorese Howard
POLICE: Toddler dies, four-year-old hospitalized after ingesting drugs in Nash County home