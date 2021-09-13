Tropical Storm Nicholas heading towards Houston

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Nicholas is located over the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to gain strength before it reaches Texas. Maximum winds are blowing at 60 mph. The storm is forecast to move northward and is likely to make landfall in Texas later tonight. Several inches of rain are likely along the Texas coast and Louisiana as well. It is too early to tell if Nicholas will bring rain to Eastern North Carolina. Any possible affects here would be several days away.

The official data and track of Tropical Storm Nicholas as of the 5 a.m. update (9-13). (WITN Weather)

The National Hurricane Center is watching for possible tropical development over the Southwestern Atlantic later this week. The area is given a 50% chance for a tropical depression to form within the next 5 days. We need to watch this area closely this week as it will move close to our coastline by Thursday and Friday. Odette is the next name on the list of tropical storm and hurricane names.

Area of low pressure being tracked by the NHC could lead to rough weather in Eastern Carolina by the end of the week. (WITN Weather)

