Advertisement

Tropical Storm Nicholas heading towards Houston

The system will have no impact on us here in the East over the next several days
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Nicholas is located over the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to gain strength before it reaches Texas. Maximum winds are blowing at 60 mph. The storm is forecast to move northward and is likely to make landfall in Texas later tonight. Several inches of rain are likely along the Texas coast and Louisiana as well. It is too early to tell if Nicholas will bring rain to Eastern North Carolina. Any possible affects here would be several days away.

The official data and track of Tropical Storm Nicholas as of the 5 a.m. update (9-13).
The official data and track of Tropical Storm Nicholas as of the 5 a.m. update (9-13).(WITN Weather)

The National Hurricane Center is watching for possible tropical development over the Southwestern Atlantic later this week. The area is given a 50% chance for a tropical depression to form within the next 5 days. We need to watch this area closely this week as it will move close to our coastline by Thursday and Friday. Odette is the next name on the list of tropical storm and hurricane names.

Area of low pressure being tracked by the NHC could lead to rough weather in Eastern Carolina...
Area of low pressure being tracked by the NHC could lead to rough weather in Eastern Carolina by the end of the week.(WITN Weather)

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked to put out a fire at a home in Greenville on Saturday.
Greenville house fire ruled accidental, Greenville Fire/Rescue say
Greenville Police investigate shooting outside Waffle House
ECU student center
ECU Police arrests suspect in early morning armed robbery
Nicholas
Tropical Storm Nicholas forecast to drench coastal Texas and Louisiana
One person in the hospital following Goldsboro shooting

Latest News

Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Highs reach back into the 90s
Kinston non-profit hosts a voter registration event
Kinston non-profit hosts a voter registration event
NCEL 09-12-21
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Warming trend to continue Monday and Tuesday