Survey breaks down why North Carolinians aren’t getting vaccinated

By Stacia Strong
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The number of North Carolinians getting vaccinated continues to grow at a slow pace.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services shows 60 percent of the state’s eligible population are fully vaccinated.

The results of the latest nationwide survey by QuoteWizard of Lending Tree break down why so many are choosing not to get their COVID-19 shot.

Senior research analyst with QuoteWizard, Nick VinZant, says the results boil down to five main reasons people don’t want a coronavirus inoculation.

The top reasons are concerns about possible side effects, people not believing they need the vaccine, people planning to wait and see if it is safe, people not trusting the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as not trusting the government, and not thinking COVID-19 is a big threat.

In the latest survey published last week, North Carolinians still cited concerns over side effects as the top reason at 52 percent, but VinZant says that number is actually down compared to the last data published.

”We’ve seen people soften a little bit, in terms of the cases have gone up, they are starting to not worry about the side effects. They are starting to think that maybe this is something they need to do. But we’ve also seen the hardening of attitudes in terms of people are not trusting the government; that has really been the one area that we have seen steadily increasing, not just in North Carolina but across the nation.”

Nick VinZant

The number of North Carolinians who say their decision not to get vaccinated is because they don’t trust the government is up 14 percent to 43 percent.

Nationwide, 38 percent of those who answered the survey said distrust of the government has kept them from getting a COVID-19 shot.

As part of the survey, respondents are able to choose more than one reason. Anyone interested can view the full results of the survey by visiting the QuoteWizard website.

