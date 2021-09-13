Small plane makes emergency landing in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Morehead City Monday.

Morehead City officials tell us the small aircraft landed in a field behind Blair Farms near Country Club Road.

The Morehead City Fire Department is at the scene, along with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and Highway Patrol.

Officials tell us the pilot is fine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

