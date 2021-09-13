Advertisement

Search begins in North Carolina for new clues in America’s oldest unsolved mystery

Fort Raleigh National Historic Site
Fort Raleigh National Historic Site(Fort Raleigh National Historic Site)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Archaeologists in North Carolina are preparing to search for new clues in America’s oldest unsolved mystery and inviting the public to watch.

Beginning Wednesday, experts will begin to probe new locations at Fort Raleigh National Historic Site in an attempt to learn the fate of Sir Water Raleigh’s “lost Colony” that went missing more than 400 years ago.

The First Colony Foundation, a group of professional archaeologists, partnered with the National Park Service for the dig and received an Archeological Resources Protection Act permit as well.

The dig is expected to explore multiple sites, including areas surveyed in 2016 using a ground penetrating radar, and the metallurgical and science workshop, dubbed the “Science Workshop,” where several artifacts have already been uncovered.

Previous digs on the Fort Raleigh site have uncovered Elizabethan and Native American artifacts in the past, which can be viewed on the park’s website.

Historic Site rangers will provide educational information during the dig from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. daily, weather permitting.

The dig is expected to end Sept. 24.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked to put out a fire at a home in Greenville on Saturday.
Greenville house fire ruled accidental, Greenville Fire/Rescue say
Greenville Police investigate shooting outside Waffle House
ECU student center
ECU Police arrests suspect in early morning armed robbery
Nicholas
Tropical Storm Nicholas forecast to drench coastal Texas and Louisiana
Authorities: 2 workers at eastern North Carolina plant die

Latest News

Tuesday marks three years since Hurricane Florence made landfall along our coast.
Tuesday marks three years since Hurricane Florence made landfall
The official data and track of Tropical Storm Nicholas as of the 5 a.m. update (9-13).
Tropical Storm Nicholas heading towards Houston
Jamarcus Patterson
Greenville man charged with armed robbery of ECU student on campus
Kameron Harris-Brooks, Jorese Howard
POLICE: Toddler dies, four-year-old hospitalized after ingesting drugs in Nash County home