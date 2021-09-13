Advertisement

POLICE: Toddler dies, four-year-old hospitalized after ingesting drugs in Nash County home

Kameron Harris-Brooks, Jorese Howard
Kameron Harris-Brooks, Jorese Howard(Nash County Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A toddler has passed away and a four-year-old was hospitalized after police say they accidentally ingested drugs left on a bed in their mother’s home.

Nash County police say a one-year-old and a four-year-old were hospitalized on September 6. An investigation revealed the two accidentally ingested Oxycodone that was within reach on a bed of a home on Richardson Court.

Officers say the children were taken to Nash UNC Hospital before being transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. On Thursday, the one-year-old passed away. The older child is currently in stable condition, according to police.

The children’s mother, Jorese Howard, and her boyfriend, Kameron Harris-Brooks, were both charged with involuntary manslaughter, possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and child endangerment. Howard was placed in the Nash County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond and Harris-Brooks was placed under a $260,000 bond.

Harris-Brooks also has pending criminal charges of larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was previously released on those charges. He has also been convicted for breaking and entering, larceny, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony probation violation.

