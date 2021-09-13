Onslow County reports 1,343 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County’s update on its COVID-19 statistics Monday show the continuously devastating effects of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

The county reported eight new deaths since last Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths in the area to 207.

Onslow County has more than 26,000 cases recorded, and the Onslow Health Director reports Onslow has at least 15 clusters of cases, including eight schools.

A cluster is defined by the NC Department of Health and Human Services as a minimum of five cases with illness or initial positive results within a 14-day period and a plausible epidemiological link between cases.

The state’s positivity rate from testing for COVID-19 is 11.8 percent (down 1.9 percent since last Tuesday’s 13.7 percent). Onslow County’s rate is 15.5 percent (up 0.9 percent since last Tuesday’s rate of 14.6 percent).

The county’s COVID-19 dashboard can be found at this link.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.