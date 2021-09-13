Advertisement

Now is your chance to stay inside a spud

The spud includes everything you need for a night’s stay, including a custom-made bed and a...
The spud includes everything you need for a night’s stay, including a custom-made bed and a refrigerator.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Here’s your chance to sleep inside a giant potato.

The Big Idaho Potato Hotel is now open in Boise. The 6-ton potato is made of steel, plaster and concrete.

It’s been around since 2012, touring the country, but it has recently been transformed into a cozy Airbnb.

It includes everything you need for a night’s stay, including a custom-made bed and a refrigerator.

To celebrate the big spud, McAlister’s Deli is launching a sweepstakes for a free four-day stay at the potato hotel.

The winner will also get a ride on the Big Idaho Potato Truck, a semitrailer that carries a 4-ton fiberglass potato.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked to put out a fire at a home in Greenville on Saturday.
Greenville house fire ruled accidental, Greenville Fire/Rescue say
Greenville Police investigate shooting outside Waffle House
ECU student center
ECU Police arrests suspect in early morning armed robbery
Nicholas
Tropical Storm Nicholas forecast to drench coastal Texas and Louisiana
Authorities: 2 workers at eastern North Carolina plant die

Latest News

Five people, including three children, were killed in an Akron house fire.
5 dead, including multiple children, in Ohio house fire
FILE - In this July 31, 2016 file photo, a flood-affected family with their goats travel on a...
Report: Climate change could move 200 million people by 2050
Kameron Harris-Brooks, Jorese Howard
POLICE: Toddler dies, four-year-old hospitalized after ingesting drugs in Nash County home
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2020 file photo, students arrive with their guardians for in-person...
School starts for 1 million NYC kids amid new vaccine rules