No hurricane has hit NC this year; experts warn people not to let their guard down

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Many will never forget the scene of pure devastation brought on by Hurricane Florence almost three years ago.

“Some of the ones that people remember most often, they happened later-September, early-October timeline,” said Stanley Kite, Craven County director of emergency services.

We’re about halfway into the hurricane season timeline, as mid-September marks the peak of the season. “We’re not halfway over, we’re halfway into it,” said Kite.

So far this year, North Carolina has been fortunate not to see a large amount of hurricane activity. However, Kite warns that people should not let their guards down.

“It doesn’t have to be a particular time or a particular part of the season, but it only takes one for us to be in serious trouble.”

Gina McCarthy, White House national climate advisor, recalled how people along the East Coast have already been hit hard.

“In the East, we see these more intense hurricanes and more frequent hurricanes that are landing and threatening our populations,” she said.

Experts warn extreme weather events could only get worse with time.

“What the scientists are telling us is that climate change is basically a big red flag. This is what they call a big code red, it means that all the issues that we’re seeing are going to escalate,” McCarthy stated.

Meanwhile, officials are urging the community to be prepared because we never know what could come next.

“They should be just as prepared right now as they were day one of Hurricane season. They should be more prepared because they’ve had more time to get more things collected and more things together.”

