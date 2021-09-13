Advertisement

No hurricane has hit NC this year; experts warn people not to let their guard down

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Many will never forget the scene of pure devastation brought on by Hurricane Florence almost three years ago.

“Some of the ones that people remember most often, they happened later-September, early-October timeline,” said Stanley Kite, Craven County director of emergency services.

We’re about halfway into the hurricane season timeline, as mid-September marks the peak of the season. “We’re not halfway over, we’re halfway into it,” said Kite.

So far this year, North Carolina has been fortunate not to see a large amount of hurricane activity. However, Kite warns that people should not let their guards down.

“It doesn’t have to be a particular time or a particular part of the season, but it only takes one for us to be in serious trouble.”

Stanley Kite

Gina McCarthy, White House national climate advisor, recalled how people along the East Coast have already been hit hard.

“In the East, we see these more intense hurricanes and more frequent hurricanes that are landing and threatening our populations,” she said.

Experts warn extreme weather events could only get worse with time.

“What the scientists are telling us is that climate change is basically a big red flag. This is what they call a big code red, it means that all the issues that we’re seeing are going to escalate,” McCarthy stated.

Meanwhile, officials are urging the community to be prepared because we never know what could come next.

“They should be just as prepared right now as they were day one of Hurricane season. They should be more prepared because they’ve had more time to get more things collected and more things together.”

Stanley Kite

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked to put out a fire at a home in Greenville on Saturday.
Greenville house fire ruled accidental, Greenville Fire/Rescue say
Greenville Police investigate shooting outside Waffle House
ECU student center
ECU Police arrests suspect in early morning armed robbery
Authorities: 2 workers at eastern North Carolina plant die
Nicholas
Tropical Storm Nicholas forecast to drench coastal Texas and Louisiana

Latest News

Flu season concerns
Flu season concerns
Onslow county vaccine mandate concerns
Onslow county vaccine mandate concerns
So far, no hurricane has hit NC this year; experts warn people not to let their guard down
So far, no hurricane has hit NC this year; experts warn people not to let their guard down
The Scrappy Doo, an abandoned and derelict vessel located near Baum Point Island within the...
Coastal Federation to remove abandoned boats from Albemarle-Pamlico Sound