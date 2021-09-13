Advertisement

NC’s highest court: Felons who registered recently can vote

(WBTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s highest court has ruled that felony offenders who are out of prison and registered to vote in North Carolina during a roughly 10-day period thanks to a recent order by trial judges will remain on voting rolls for now.

The state Supreme Court declined on Friday to reinstate an order last month that declared any offender no longer behind bars could register. But the court declared that a felony offender who registered to vote because the order was enforceable at the time “are legally registered voters” until told otherwise.

Those offenders can vote in this fall’s municipal elections.

