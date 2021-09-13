Advertisement

Health officials urge North Carolinians to gear up for flu season

(KVLY)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Public health officials are strongly encouraging residents to protect themselves from the flu.

As the COVID-19 Delta variant continues its surge and flu season approaches, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services health officials say the public should get vaccinated against influenza.

“As flu season begins, we all need to do what we can to be as healthy as possible. It is critically important to get your flu vaccine and your COVID-19 vaccine. Flu can be a serious and sometimes deadly disease. Getting vaccinated can prevent you from getting ill and keep you from needing a hospital bed.”

Dr. Elizabeth Tilson, DHHS state health director and chief medical officer

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends flu vaccination for all people six months and older with any licensed, age-appropriate flu vaccine.

Vaccinations are available at hospitals, pharmacies, private medical offices, some federally qualified health care centers and local health departments.

