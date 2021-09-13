Man gets 15 months for vandalizing federal building during Floyd protest

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is going to federal prison after admitting he threw a brick through a federal courthouse window during a George Floyd protest.

Alexander Pridgen was sentenced today in New Bern to 15 months in prison.

He pleaded guilty to destruction of government property and possessing a firearm while under indictment.

Prosecutors say another protestor was live streaming on Facebook when Pridgen threw the brick into the window at the Federal Bankruptcy building on Reade Circle on May 31st of last year.

(WITN)

The feds say Pridgen was also caught on video surveillance vandalizing the Greenville Police Department building later that same night.

