Greenville man charged with armed robbery of ECU student on campus

Jamarcus Patterson
Jamarcus Patterson(Pitt County jail/WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man has been charged with robbing an East Carolina University student outside of her dorm early Sunday.

Jamarcus Patterson was arrested Sunday afternoon on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

ECU police said the armed robbery happened around 5:15 a.m. outside of Fletcher Hall. The student was robbed of her purse but was injured.

The 28-year-old Patterson is not an ECU student, according to the university.

