Gas prices remain high across nation

Gas pump
Gas pump(WRDW)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:38 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gas prices remain high across the nation, despite prices falling in North Carolina in the last week.

GasBuddy reports prices in North Carolina have fallen 1.4 cents per gallon, averaging $2.93/g. The average price is still higher than one month ago and 93.7 cents per gallon higher compared to a year ago.

Analysts say the cheapest station in the state is priced at $2.70/g while the most expensive $3.19/g.

The national average price of gas averages at $3.15/g. The average price is down 2.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

To look up specific gas prices in your area, click here.

