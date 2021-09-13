ECU shows improvement in national college ranking survey

(WITN) - East Carolina University ranks 213th in the country for best colleges and universities, according to the U.S. News & World Report.

ECU previously ranked 217th in 2020.

The university is listed as number 107 in top public schools in the nation, as opposed to 109 in 2020.

However, the school ranks 55th in top performers on social mobility, which is a drop from 33rd last year.

Other North Carolina schools included on the list of best colleges and universities in the nation are Duke at ninth, UNC Chapel Hill and Wake Forest tied at 28th, NC State at 79th, Elon at 83rd, UNC Wilmington at 187th and UNC Charlotte at 227th.

The U.S. News & World Report is now in its 37th year. The company says this latest report assessed 1,466 U.S. bachelor’s degree-granting institutions on 17 measures of academic quality.

These measures include graduation and retention rates, social mobility, graduation rate performance, undergraduate academic reputation, faculty resources and financial resources per each student.

More can be found on the U.S. News & World Report’s detailed look at the ranking factors.

