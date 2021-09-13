Coastal Federation to remove abandoned boats from Albemarle-Pamlico Sound

WANCHESE, N.C. (WITN) - Habitats in the Albemarle-Pamlico Sound will soon be free of disheveled ships and boats.

The North Carolina Coastal Federation is set to remove abandoned and derelict boats in September, due to a grant award from the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration’s Marine Debris Program.

This graphic depicts the location of the ADVs that are slated for removal. (North Carolina Coastal Federation)

The federation says that there are at least 20 such boats in the area that currently harm important habitat such as oyster reef, aquatic vegetation, shallow subtidal and coastal wetlands.

Other derelict boats throughout Dare County also pose a threat to safe navigation, according to officials.

The work cleaning up the waterways will take place in conjunction with other partners across the state through the North Carolina Marine Debris Action Plan.

To learn more about the federation’s efforts, visit here.

