Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Highs reach back into the 90s

Despite rising temperatures, humidity will remain below average
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Forecast Discussion: Humidity levels will remain below average for this time of the year as high pressure slowly slides off the coast. Temperatures will be returning to the low 90s for inland areas both today and tomorrow, well above our seasonal average of the mid 80s. Lows tonight will fall only to the mid 60s, which will help keep our dew points from rising too high.

Skies will remain mostly sunny until Wednesday afternoon. An approaching front from the west and an approaching tropical disturbance from the southeast will combine to increase the chances of scattered thunderstorms for the later part of the work week. With both systems sandwiching us, our rain chances will be fairly consistent each afternoon.

The First Alert Beachcast expects rip current threats to be moderate between Cape Lookout and Cape Hatteras today while a low risk is expected north of Cape Hatteras and west of Cape Lookout which includes the Crystal Coast.

Monday

Sunny with a high of 89. Wind: SW 5.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and hot. High near 91. Wind: SW 5-10

