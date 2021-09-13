Advertisement

Authorities: 2 workers at eastern North Carolina plant die

(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say two employees at an eastern North Carolina industrial operation have died at the site.

It happened Sunday at the Valley Proteins Inc. plant in Fayetteville.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says deputies came to the operation Sunday afternoon after the employees were found unresponsive. Their names haven’t been released pending family notification.

Sheriff’s detectives are investigating what caused the deaths.

Valley Proteins is based in Virginia and collects, renders and recycles fat and bone trimmings, meat waste and used cooking oil.

