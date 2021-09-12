Tropical Storm Nicholas forecast to gain strength in the Gulf of Mexico

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Nicholas is located in the southern Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to gain strength before it reaches Texas. Maximum winds are 40 mph, but is expected to reach 65 mph before landfall. The storm is forecast to move northward and is likely to make landfall in Texas over the next couple of days. Several inches of rain are likely along the Texas coast and may affect Louisiana as well.

Nicholas (WITN)

It is too early to tell if Nicholas will bring rain to Eastern North Carolina. Any possible affects here would be several days away.

