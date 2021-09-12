Advertisement

Tropical Storm Nicholas forecast to drench coastal Texas and Louisiana

An area of possible tropical development is off our coast later in the week
By Phillip Williams
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Nicholas is located over the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to gain strength before it reaches Texas. Maximum winds are 40 mph, but is expected to reach 65 mph before landfall. The storm is forecast to move northward and is likely to make landfall in Texas over the next couple of days. Several inches of rain are likely along the Texas coast and may affect Louisiana as well.

Nicholas
Nicholas(WITN)

It is too early to tell if Nicholas will bring rain to Eastern North Carolina. Any possible affects here would be several days away.

Area of Interest
Area of Interest(WITN)

The National Hurricane Center is watching for possible tropical development over the Southwestern Atlantic later this week. The area is given a 50% chance for a tropical depression to form within the next 5 days. We need to watch this area closely this week. Odette is the next name on the list of tropical storm and hurricane names.

