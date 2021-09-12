Advertisement

Tracking the next tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico

Could become Nicholas this week and affect Texas and Louisiana
By Phillip Williams
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A tropical disturbance has been getting better organized over the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to become the next tropical system to affect the United States. If this system become a tropical storm, it will get the name Nicholas.

Tropical System in the Gulf
The computer models forecast this system to move toward the Texas coast and possibly storm weary Louisiana this week. Whether it strengthens or not, several inches of rain are likely along the Texas and Louisiana coasts. It is too early to tell if this system will bring rain to Eastern North Carolina. Any possible affects here would be several days away.

