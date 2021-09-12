Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Warming trend to continue Monday and Tuesday

Despite rising temperatures, humidity will remain below average
By Phillip Williams
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Forecast Discussion: Humidity levels will remain below average for this time of the year as high pressure slowly slides off the coast. Temperatures will be in a warming trend through Tuesday. Lows tonight will hold up in the 60s. Highs will reach the upper 80s Monday and low 90s Tuesday. Average highs this time of year are around 84.

Skies should remain dry through at least midweek. An approaching front from the west and an approaching upper level low from the southeast will combine to increase of chances of scattered thunderstorms for the later part of the work week.

The First Alert Beachcast expects rip current threats to be moderate between Cape Lookout and Cape Hatteras Monday while a low risk is expected north of Cape Hatteras and west of Cape Lookout which includes the Crystal Coast.

Tonight

Clear skies with a low near 64. Wind: SW less than 5.

Monday

Sunny with a high of 89. Wind: SW 5.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and hot. High near 91. Wind: SW 5-10

Download your own WITN Tracking Chart

Most Read

Crews worked to put out a fire at a home in Greenville on Saturday.
Crews battle house fire in Greenville
Ian and Maria Arrington
Deputies seize several pounds of marijuana in Pitt County
Jayden Henderson
Dogs that killed 7-year-old Wake County girl to be put down
James Rothwell arrested on multiple drug charges
Man arrested on multiple drug charges in Craven County
Greenville Police investigate shooting outside Waffle House

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Bright skies as a warming trend starts Sunday
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast - High pressure to keep forecast sunny
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Storms expected for Thursday
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Stalled front sparks storms near the coast