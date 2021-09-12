Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Warming trend to continue Monday and Tuesday

Forecast Discussion: Humidity levels will remain below average for this time of the year as high pressure slowly slides off the coast. Temperatures will be in a warming trend through Tuesday. Lows tonight will hold up in the 60s. Highs will reach the upper 80s Monday and low 90s Tuesday. Average highs this time of year are around 84.

Skies should remain dry through at least midweek. An approaching front from the west and an approaching upper level low from the southeast will combine to increase of chances of scattered thunderstorms for the later part of the work week.

The First Alert Beachcast expects rip current threats to be moderate between Cape Lookout and Cape Hatteras Monday while a low risk is expected north of Cape Hatteras and west of Cape Lookout which includes the Crystal Coast.

Tonight

Clear skies with a low near 64. Wind: SW less than 5.

Monday

Sunny with a high of 89. Wind: SW 5.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and hot. High near 91. Wind: SW 5-10