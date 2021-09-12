Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Bright skies as a warming trend starts Sunday

Despite rising temperatures, humidity will remain below average
By Phillip Williams
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Forecast Discussion: Humidity levels will be below average for this time of the year as high pressure slowly slides off the coast Sunday. Temperatures will warm to the mid 80s Sunday afternoon. Winds will be southwesterly Sunday afternoon.

A steady southwest wind Monday under sunny skies will lift temperatures to the upper 80s with a few inland spots touching 90. This temperature jump will also come with a minor jump in humidity. Moisture will increase enough to spark a few scattered thunderstorms toward the end of the work week.

The First Alert Beachcast expects rip current threats to be moderate for Sunday.

Sunday

Sunny and a little warmer with highs near 86. Wind: SW 5.

Monday

Sunny with a high of 88. Wind: SW 5.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and hot. High near 91. Wind: SW 5-10

